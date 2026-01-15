Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 205,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 66,209 shares.The stock last traded at $54.47 and had previously closed at $53.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heidelberg Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials Trading Up 1.4%

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.72.

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS: HDLMY) is a Germany?based multinational building materials company with a core focus on cement production, aggregates, ready?mixed concrete, asphalt, and other construction solutions. As one of the world’s leading cement producers, the company supplies essential raw and processed materials used in infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction projects. Its product portfolio also encompasses specialty cement, mineral additives, and tailored concrete technologies designed to meet diverse engineering and environmental requirements.

Operating in more than 50 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, Heidelberg Materials maintains an extensive network of production facilities and distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.