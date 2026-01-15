ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $5.1550. ams-OSRAM shares last traded at $5.1550, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ams-OSRAM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $997.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

