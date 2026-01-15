Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $225.88 and last traded at $225.72, with a volume of 422045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.