Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Sherwin-Williams worth $493,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 28.1% during the second quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $347.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.88 and its 200 day moving average is $346.30. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

