Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,792,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.63% of Zoetis worth $408,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,119,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 438,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,228,000 after buying an additional 40,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,565,000 after buying an additional 917,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $126.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.50.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

