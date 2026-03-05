Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 28,813 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Motorola Solutions worth $423,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,422,000 after acquiring an additional 435,178 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. 111 Capital now owns 2,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

MSI stock opened at $478.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.46 and a 200-day moving average of $422.89.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 110.75% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.53, for a total value of $10,141,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,580 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,457.40. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 100,634 shares of company stock valued at $47,189,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

