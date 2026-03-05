2,131 Shares in American Express Company $AXP Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,808,730,000 after purchasing an additional 581,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after buying an additional 1,349,746 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,950,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,897,335,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,473,966,000 after buying an additional 133,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:AXP opened at $311.15 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.36.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,480.14. This trade represents a 75.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.