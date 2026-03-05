Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.50 and last traded at $95.33, with a volume of 70677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.14.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $841.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,424.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 75.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Sprott Gold Miners ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -470.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Asset One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,836,000.

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

