Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.50 and last traded at $95.33, with a volume of 70677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.14.
Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $841.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,424.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15.
Sprott Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 75.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Sprott Gold Miners ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -470.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Gold Miners ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.