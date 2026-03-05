Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 373,778 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,666,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Emerson Electric worth $480,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,433.84. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $145.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average of $137.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

