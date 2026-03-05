Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of Cencora worth $460,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Cencora by 4.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 712.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 18.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora stock opened at $368.48 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.59 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,111.10. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,484,620. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,867. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

