Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 122,188 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,227,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,188 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.08% of D.R. Horton worth $547,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $494,278,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $191,491,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,978 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 769.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 893,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,375,000 after purchasing an additional 790,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,934,000 after buying an additional 619,509 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $152.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. BTIG Research set a $182.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

