Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,013 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the January 29th total of 8,418 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNY opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $52.14.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF ( NASDAQ:BRNY Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.06% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach. BRNY was launched on Oct 13, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

