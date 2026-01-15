SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,463,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,552,102 shares.The stock last traded at $29.2750 and had previously closed at $29.28.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 0.05.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 257,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 178,740 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 978,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,629,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.