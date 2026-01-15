Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $18.81. Sompo shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 39,078 shares trading hands.

Sompo Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that provides a broad range of risk-transfer and risk-management products and services. The group’s core operations include property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses, life insurance products, and related services such as claims handling, medical and nursing-care services, and assistance solutions. Sompo serves both retail and commercial customers with offerings that commonly include motor, homeowners, commercial property, liability, and specialty insurance lines.

In addition to its domestic Japanese business, Sompo has built a significant international footprint through subsidiaries and acquisitions, operating in regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

