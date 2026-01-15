iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.82 and last traded at $83.7450, with a volume of 34590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.81.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,494,000. Fortitude Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,429,000 after buying an additional 151,487 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,465,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 93,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after buying an additional 88,524 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

