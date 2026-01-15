Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aritzia (ATZAF)

Aritzia (OTCMKTS: ATZAF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/9/2026 – Aritzia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.
- 1/9/2026 – Aritzia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.
- 1/9/2026 – Aritzia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.
- 12/31/2025 – Aritzia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/19/2025 – Aritzia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 12/11/2025 – Aritzia is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2025 – Aritzia had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.
Aritzia Inc is a Canadian fashion retailer specializing in women’s apparel and accessories. Founded in 1984 by Brian Hill in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company has grown from a single boutique into a vertically integrated lifestyle brand. Aritzia designs, manufactures and markets a range of in-house labels, including TNA, Wilfred, Babaton and Super Puff, catering to a contemporary female clientele that values both trend-driven and timeless wardrobe essentials.
The company’s product assortment spans outerwear, knitwear, denim, suiting, activewear and accessories, with an emphasis on quality fabrics, fit and craftsmanship.
