Short Interest in REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Drops By 80.1%

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 909 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the December 15th total of 4,579 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,034 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,034 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

REA Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS RPGRY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. REA Group has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $55.54.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group is a leading digital advertising company focused on the real estate sector, operating a portfolio of online platforms that connect property buyers, sellers and renters with agent and developer listings. Its flagship site, realestate.com.au, is one of Australia’s largest property portals, offering residential, commercial and rental listings alongside associated market data, news and analysis tools.

Since its inception in 1995, REA Group has expanded globally through the acquisition of or investment in digital property sites and related businesses across Asia, Europe and North America.

