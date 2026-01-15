SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,070 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the December 15th total of 20,033 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,940 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,940 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SGS Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SGSOY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. SGS has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGSOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an “equal weight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SGS from a “strong sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About SGS

SGS SA is a Switzerland-based multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Established in the late 19th century, SGS has grown into a global provider of conformity assessment services that help businesses manage risk, ensure quality and meet regulatory requirements across product lifecycles and supply chains. The company’s services are designed to verify that products, systems and processes meet specified standards and customer expectations.

Core activities include laboratory testing, on-site inspections, certification of management systems and product conformity, supply chain audits and technical verification.

