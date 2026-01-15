ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.94, but opened at $64.70. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $64.8210, with a volume of 14,154,328 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 2.9%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $1.5055 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $6.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.