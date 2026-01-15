ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 38,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 32,990 shares.The stock last traded at $98.2020 and had previously closed at $95.17.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Up 2.9%

The stock has a market cap of $882.21 million, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 24.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter worth about $209,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services. The Fund takes positions in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as 200% of the daily return of the Index.

