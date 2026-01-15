Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.73, but opened at $29.39. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $30.0140, with a volume of 4,362,512 shares changing hands.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

