Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 3,227 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.07.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: New MacBook Air/Pro lineup with M5 chips and revamped Studio Displays reinforces Apple’s device?level AI strategy and supports higher ASPs and services attachment. Apple launches new generation of MacBook laptops

New MacBook Air/Pro lineup with M5 chips and revamped Studio Displays reinforces Apple’s device?level AI strategy and supports higher ASPs and services attachment. Positive Sentiment: Apple introduced a lower?cost iPhone 17e (starting $599) and upgraded iPad Air, which should help defend share in price?sensitive markets and broaden upgrade cycles. Apple launches iPhone 17e

Apple introduced a lower?cost iPhone 17e (starting $599) and upgraded iPad Air, which should help defend share in price?sensitive markets and broaden upgrade cycles. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America keeps a Buy rating and $325 price target, citing sustained services momentum and device?level AI upside — a bullish analyst endorsement for medium?term upside. BofA maintains Buy on Apple

Bank of America keeps a Buy rating and $325 price target, citing sustained services momentum and device?level AI upside — a bullish analyst endorsement for medium?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data showed a reported large increase but the published figures read as 0 shares/NaN (days?to?cover 0.0) — likely a reporting glitch, so no clear bearish signal from short sellers at this time.

Short?interest data showed a reported large increase but the published figures read as 0 shares/NaN (days?to?cover 0.0) — likely a reporting glitch, so no clear bearish signal from short sellers at this time. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target modestly (from $239 to $248) but kept an “underweight” rating — a mixed signal (higher PT but continued cautious stance). Barclays raises PT but stays underweight

Barclays raised its price target modestly (from $239 to $248) but kept an “underweight” rating — a mixed signal (higher PT but continued cautious stance). Negative Sentiment: Apple increased MacBook prices (Air up ~$100; Pro up more, some models +$400) as memory?chip shortages and rising component costs push up ASPs — this can boost near?term revenue but risks dampening unit demand and margin visibility. Apple raises MacBook prices amid chip shortage

Apple increased MacBook prices (Air up ~$100; Pro up more, some models +$400) as memory?chip shortages and rising component costs push up ASPs — this can boost near?term revenue but risks dampening unit demand and margin visibility. Negative Sentiment: Warren Buffett/Berkshire materially trimmed its Apple stake (reports say a ~75% sale in his final filings), a high?profile shareholder reduction that can amplify near?term selling pressure and sentiment risk. How Berkshire Hathaway performed during Buffett’s final quarter

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $263.75 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Stories

