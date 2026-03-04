Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Phillip Securities raised Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.07.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: New MacBook Air/Pro lineup with M5 chips and revamped Studio Displays reinforces Apple’s device?level AI strategy and supports higher ASPs and services attachment. Apple launches new generation of MacBook laptops

New MacBook Air/Pro lineup with M5 chips and revamped Studio Displays reinforces Apple’s device?level AI strategy and supports higher ASPs and services attachment. Positive Sentiment: Apple introduced a lower?cost iPhone 17e (starting $599) and upgraded iPad Air, which should help defend share in price?sensitive markets and broaden upgrade cycles. Apple launches iPhone 17e

Apple introduced a lower?cost iPhone 17e (starting $599) and upgraded iPad Air, which should help defend share in price?sensitive markets and broaden upgrade cycles. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America keeps a Buy rating and $325 price target, citing sustained services momentum and device?level AI upside — a bullish analyst endorsement for medium?term upside. BofA maintains Buy on Apple

Bank of America keeps a Buy rating and $325 price target, citing sustained services momentum and device?level AI upside — a bullish analyst endorsement for medium?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data showed a reported large increase but the published figures read as 0 shares/NaN (days?to?cover 0.0) — likely a reporting glitch, so no clear bearish signal from short sellers at this time.

Short?interest data showed a reported large increase but the published figures read as 0 shares/NaN (days?to?cover 0.0) — likely a reporting glitch, so no clear bearish signal from short sellers at this time. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target modestly (from $239 to $248) but kept an “underweight” rating — a mixed signal (higher PT but continued cautious stance). Barclays raises PT but stays underweight

Barclays raised its price target modestly (from $239 to $248) but kept an “underweight” rating — a mixed signal (higher PT but continued cautious stance). Negative Sentiment: Apple increased MacBook prices (Air up ~$100; Pro up more, some models +$400) as memory?chip shortages and rising component costs push up ASPs — this can boost near?term revenue but risks dampening unit demand and margin visibility. Apple raises MacBook prices amid chip shortage

Apple increased MacBook prices (Air up ~$100; Pro up more, some models +$400) as memory?chip shortages and rising component costs push up ASPs — this can boost near?term revenue but risks dampening unit demand and margin visibility. Negative Sentiment: Warren Buffett/Berkshire materially trimmed its Apple stake (reports say a ~75% sale in his final filings), a high?profile shareholder reduction that can amplify near?term selling pressure and sentiment risk. How Berkshire Hathaway performed during Buffett’s final quarter

Apple Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $263.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.36 and a 200-day moving average of $260.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

