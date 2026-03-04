Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Shares Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 and last traded at GBX 2.30. 461,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,558,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15.

Kendrick Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £7.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.51.

Get Kendrick Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kendrick Resources

In other news, insider Colin Bird acquired 6,400,000 shares of Kendrick Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £128,000. Also, insider Alex Borrelli acquired 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £11,000. Insiders bought 14,422,330 shares of company stock valued at $26,358,530 in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kendrick Resources

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kendrick Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kendrick Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.