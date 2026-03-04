Longevity Health (XAGE) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Longevity Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Longevity Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Longevity Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Health -682.67% N/A -261.90% Longevity Health Competitors -570.12% -123.56% -53.83%

Risk & Volatility

Longevity Health has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Health $1.05 million -$10.37 million -0.07 Longevity Health Competitors $61.66 million -$32.64 million 5.35

This table compares Longevity Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Longevity Health’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Longevity Health. Longevity Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Longevity Health rivals beat Longevity Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Longevity Health

(Get Free Report)

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Longevity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longevity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.