American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Noble Gas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

American Noble Gas Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.95. 8,583,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,746,417. American Noble Gas has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 16.58%.The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that American Noble Gas will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Noble Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in American Noble Gas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting American Noble Gas

Here are the key news stories impacting American Noble Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results: INFY reported an EPS beat and year-over-year earnings growth, with revenue improving across key regions — a near-term fundamental positive supporting earnings credibility. Infosys Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Q3 results: INFY reported an EPS beat and year-over-year earnings growth, with revenue improving across key regions — a near-term fundamental positive supporting earnings credibility. Positive Sentiment: Guidance lift / demand signal: Management raised its annual sales outlook and highlighted sequential revenue growth and large deal wins, signaling improving enterprise tech spending. This supports a constructive medium-term revenue outlook. India’s Infosys beats Q3 revenue view; ups annual forecast range

Guidance lift / demand signal: Management raised its annual sales outlook and highlighted sequential revenue growth and large deal wins, signaling improving enterprise tech spending. This supports a constructive medium-term revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases: BMO raised its price target to $20 (market perform) and Stifel raised its target to $19 (hold). Both moves are modestly supportive to the share price. Benzinga coverage of analyst moves

Analyst target increases: BMO raised its price target to $20 (market perform) and Stifel raised its target to $19 (hold). Both moves are modestly supportive to the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue vs. consensus: Reported quarterly revenue (~$5.05B) showed modest year-over-year growth but came in slightly below some consensus estimates — a mixed signal that tempers the EPS beat. Strong Q3 Performance: Sequential Revenue Growth

Revenue vs. consensus: Reported quarterly revenue (~$5.05B) showed modest year-over-year growth but came in slightly below some consensus estimates — a mixed signal that tempers the EPS beat. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call activity: Large block of call options bought (18,448 contracts) indicates some traders are taking bullish, leveraged positions that can amplify upside on positive follow-through.

Unusual call activity: Large block of call options bought (18,448 contracts) indicates some traders are taking bullish, leveraged positions that can amplify upside on positive follow-through. Negative Sentiment: Heavy put buying: On the prior day investors purchased an unusually large number of put options (34,371), suggesting sizable bearish hedging or directional bearish bets that can pressure the stock if sentiment weakens.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

Featured Stories

