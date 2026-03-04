Katharine Weymouth Purchases 1,215 Shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) Director Katharine Weymouth bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,757.25. This trade represents a 50.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.37 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xometry from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,062,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 180,533 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 690,558 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Xometry by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,576,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after buying an additional 132,792 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Xometry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,306,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,677,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $76,393,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

