Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.74, but opened at $88.26. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $89.3880, with a volume of 4,560,603 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,305,450. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after acquiring an additional 713,379 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,297,000 after acquiring an additional 479,593 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 39.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 164,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,685,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

