Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Expands By 203.7%

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 407,644 shares, a growth of 203.7% from the December 15th total of 134,235 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,713 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPIQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
GPIQ stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. 538,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,543. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend
About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
