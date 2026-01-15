Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Expands By 203.7%

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 407,644 shares, a growth of 203.7% from the December 15th total of 134,235 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 972,713 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 972,713 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPIQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

GPIQ stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. 538,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,543. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.4633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

