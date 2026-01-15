Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.87 and last traded at $128.87, with a volume of 1317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.56.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $891.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

