SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.80 and last traded at $159.62, with a volume of 154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.17.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Up 1.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.08. The company has a market cap of $563.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index consists of companies active in the United States capital markets that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), or another the United States national securities exchange (NASDAQ)/ National Market System (NMS).

