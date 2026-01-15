Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.89 and last traded at $143.6660, with a volume of 9695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.65.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. American Trust bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,062,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

