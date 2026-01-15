MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 218,345 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the December 15th total of 111,919 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,889 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 594,889 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.2%

GDXU traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $356.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.62.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

