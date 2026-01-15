FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) vs. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX) Head-To-Head Comparison

FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FuelPositive and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelPositive N/A -54.47% -44.36% Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

FuelPositive has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

23.5% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FuelPositive and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelPositive N/A N/A -$14.05 million ($0.01) -5.08 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares $452,000.00 14.58 -$11.14 million ($7.35) -0.19

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares has higher revenue and earnings than FuelPositive. FuelPositive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FuelPositive and Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelPositive 0 0 0 0 0.00 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares beats FuelPositive on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells. The company was formerly known as EEStor Corporation and changed its name to FuelPositive Corporation in February 2021. FuelPositive Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. American Depositary Shares

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions. The company also offers QuadSight automotive vision solution, a four-camera multi-spectral vision solution that combines two sets of stereoscopic infrared and visible-light cameras for obstacle detection; DynamiCal, an automatic calibration software solution to ensure that stereo cameras remain calibrated to create accurate and continuous 3D depth perception; and ScaleCam, a separated stereo camera solution. In addition, it provides Percept3D, a 3D point cloud solution that provides 3D raw data for obstacle detection, terrain analysis, and autonomous vehicle sensor fusion; and Mono2Stereo, a solution that enhances existing vision sensor systems by using software-based algorithms to create a 3D perception stereo vision solution. Further, the company offers Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to various road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. Its solutions are used in automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and agriculture and heavy industrial equipment industries. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in January 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

