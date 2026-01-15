First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Short Interest Up 98.9% in December

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 97,609 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 49,077 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,928 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 95,928 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 749.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIIG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.23. 68,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,462. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

