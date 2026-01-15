Empro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 114,721 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 57,478 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Empro Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Empro Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EMPG

Empro Group Price Performance

About Empro Group

Shares of Empro Group stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $17.36. 386,600 shares of the company traded hands. Empro Group has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.36.

(Get Free Report)

Under the leadership of our founder, Yeoh Chee Wei, our company has steadily and successfully transcended its humble origins in the beauty industry during an operating history that spans nearly two decades. Our business is operated through our wholly-owned Malaysian subsidiary, EMP Solution, which was formed and commenced operations in 2005. We have secured exclusive distributorships with original equipment manufacturers in Asia, which enable us to distribute and market our healthcare and beauty products throughout the ASEAN region and in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.