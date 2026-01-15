Short Interest in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) Expands By 96.8%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,800 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the December 15th total of 8,536 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund Stock Up 0.6%

QDEF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713. The stock has a market cap of $503.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01. FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $82.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 88,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of companies with higher dividend yields and lower betas chosen from the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDEF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

