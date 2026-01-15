YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXY) Short Interest Up 97.5% in December

YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,961 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the December 15th total of 6,561 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,616 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,616 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXY traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990. YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65.

About YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF (SOXY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets an annual income level of 12% by investing in US semiconductor companies while employing a covered call strategy. SOXY was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

