Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Down 59.7% in December

Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 110,999 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 275,230 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reading International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reading International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,780. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,815,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 312,535 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in Reading International during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Reading International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc (NASDAQ: RDI) is a diversified entertainment and real estate company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company’s principal operating arm is Reading Cinemas, a chain of multiplex movie theaters serving audiences in Australia, New Zealand and the United States. Reading Cinemas locations feature a mix of mainstream and independent film programming, premium large-format screens, special event presentations and concession services designed to enhance the customer experience.

In addition to its exhibition business, Reading International maintains a real estate development and management division focused on retail, office and mixed-use properties.

