ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,369 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the December 15th total of 24,055 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,259 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company's stock are sold short.

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Price Performance

QQUP stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. 3,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,036. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. ProShares Ultra Top QQQ has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.0943 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Top QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Top QQQ

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Top QQQ stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQUP Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 31.25% of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ seeks to deliver 2× the daily performance of the Nasdaq?100?Mega Index using swap-based leverage. It’s designed for short-term trading to gain amplified exposure to mega-cap tech, not for long-term investment.

