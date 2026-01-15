ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,369 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the December 15th total of 24,055 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,259 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,259 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Price Performance
QQUP stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. 3,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,036. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. ProShares Ultra Top QQQ has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $65.32.
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.0943 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Top QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Top QQQ seeks to deliver 2× the daily performance of the Nasdaq?100?Mega Index using swap-based leverage. It’s designed for short-term trading to gain amplified exposure to mega-cap tech, not for long-term investment.
