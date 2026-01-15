B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,381 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 4,401 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,222 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILYP stock traded up $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,474. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The firm offers a broad suite of services designed to support corporate, institutional and private clients across the full spectrum of capital markets and advisory needs. Its core business activities encompass investment banking, asset management, valuation and appraisal services, turnaround and restructuring advisory, liquidation and auction services, and various financing solutions.

Since its founding in 1997 by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bryant Riley, B.

