Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Constellation Brands stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.70. The stock had a trading volume of 553,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.45. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.45 and a fifty-two week high of $196.91.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 64.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.35.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

