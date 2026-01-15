Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on December 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $378.30. 483,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $376.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Home Depot by 32.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 117,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $414.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.67.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

