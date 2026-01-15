Analyzing Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) & United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Planet Fitness has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Planet Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Planet Fitness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Parks & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 0 3 11 2 2.94 United Parks & Resorts 2 7 4 0 2.15

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Planet Fitness and United Parks & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Planet Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $119.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.31%. United Parks & Resorts has a consensus target price of $50.82, indicating a potential upside of 30.57%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Planet Fitness.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Planet Fitness and United Parks & Resorts”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $1.29 billion 6.48 $172.04 million $2.45 40.94 United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.23 $227.50 million $3.27 11.90

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Fitness. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Planet Fitness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Fitness and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 15.97% -126.58% 8.08% United Parks & Resorts 10.83% -44.47% 6.88%

Summary

Planet Fitness beats United Parks & Resorts on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. It engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In addition, the company operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

