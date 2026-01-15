NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) Short Interest Update

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 62,431 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the December 15th total of 105,433 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised NeuroOne Medical Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 29,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,198. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTC. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical device company focused on developing advanced neural interface technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in neurosurgery and neurology. The company’s core mission is to improve patient outcomes through next-generation electrode systems that enable high-resolution neural recording and targeted stimulation. By leveraging proprietary thin-film microelectrode arrays, NeuroOne aims to offer clinicians unprecedented single-unit precision during brain mapping procedures.

The company’s flagship platform, the EVO™ system, integrates thin-film neural electrodes with intraoperative monitoring hardware and software.

