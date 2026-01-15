Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,059 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the December 15th total of 24,892 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 64,845 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Senstar Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SNT opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Senstar Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $103.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Get Senstar Technologies alerts:

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Senstar Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Senstar Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Senstar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNT

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Senstar Technologies is a global provider of physical security solutions, specializing in perimeter intrusion detection and video security management. The company develops and markets a comprehensive suite of sensors and systems designed to protect critical infrastructure, commercial facilities and government sites from unauthorized access and potential security threats. Its core technology offerings include fiber optic sensing, fence-mounted detectors, microwave barriers and advanced video analytics, which can be deployed independently or fully integrated into existing security frameworks.

Among its flagship products are fiber optic perimeter intrusion detection systems that use optical sensing to detect disturbances along fences or perimeter lines, as well as active infrared and microwave sensors that create virtual detection zones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Senstar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senstar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.