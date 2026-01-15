Short Interest in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Decreases By 67.2%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,318 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the December 15th total of 16,198 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,980 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,980 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Up 7.1%

SLGL stock opened at $67.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $187.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.35. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $67.79.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 47.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SLGL. Zacks Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Sol-Gel Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 35,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,746.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 421,242 shares in the company, valued at $17,687,951.58. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 78,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SLGL) is a U.S.-based advanced materials company specializing in the development and commercialization of nanostructured materials using proprietary sol-gel processes. Leveraging expertise in materials chemistry and thin-film deposition, the company focuses on the production of metal oxide powders, sols, coatings and functional inks designed to enhance performance in a variety of industrial and commercial applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes corrosion- and abrasion-resistant coatings, dielectric and conductive films, catalyst supports and specialty fillers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.