Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 153,787 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 309,474 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,106 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company's stock are sold short.

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ SARK opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $74.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8523 dividend. This represents a yield of 295.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Tradr 1X Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. SARK was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by AXS Investments.

