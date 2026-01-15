ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW) Short Interest Up 77.3% in December

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,372 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 13,750 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,265 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,265 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWWW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Pte. Ltd. is one of India’s leading independent renewable energy companies, focusing on the development, construction and operation of clean power assets. The company’s core activities include the generation of electricity from utility-scale solar and onshore wind facilities, as well as the deployment of energy storage solutions to enhance grid stability and reliability. ReNew Energy Global also offers comprehensive engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services along with operations and maintenance (O&M) support across its project portfolio.

Founded in 2011, ReNew Energy Global has built a diversified portfolio of power generation assets with an operational capacity exceeding 5 gigawatts.

