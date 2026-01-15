Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Trading Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. 4,842,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 2,033,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Positive Sentiment: CIRO trading halt placed on SCD shares — the halt is a near?term catalyst that often precedes material disclosure and is the most likely driver of today’s large price move. Expect resumed trading to reflect whatever news (or lack of news) is released when the halt is lifted; liquidity and volatility will likely spike. Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt – SCD

CIRO trading halt placed on SCD shares — the halt is a near?term catalyst that often precedes material disclosure and is the most likely driver of today’s large price move. Expect resumed trading to reflect whatever news (or lack of news) is released when the halt is lifted; liquidity and volatility will likely spike. Negative Sentiment: Broader media scrutiny on scandium projects highlights high technical, market and financing risks — articles note that scandium is a niche rare?metal market, projects are speculative, and economics/permit/processing challenges are common; this coverage can increase investor caution and selling pressure once the halt lifts if no materially positive news is provided. Several Canadian stocks have projects involving this rare earth metal. Here’s why risks are high

The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.38 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

